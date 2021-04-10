K'taka eases night curfew norms for industrial workers

Hours before night curfew, Karnataka eases norms for industrial personnel

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 23:16 ist
People were asked to stay indoors and not to venture out without any valid reason in the night in a bid to contain coronavirus. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The Karnataka government relaxed the night curfew norms for industrial personnel barely hours before it came into effect on Saturday.

The Karnataka government has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in major cities, district headquarter towns, and other urban areas for 11 days from Saturday till April 20.

People were asked to stay indoors and not to venture out without any valid reason in the night in a bid to contain coronavirus.

One of the orders for the employees working in the night shift was that they should be inside the campus of their workplace by 10 pm and stay there till 5 am.

Read | Karnataka logs nearly 7,000 new daily Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths

However, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a fresh order relaxing the norms for the employees working in the night shift.

Vehicles plying employees of Industries from home to factory and vice versa with authorisation letter issued from their respective industrial units, are permitted, the order said.

The employees should also carry with them identity cards provided by their respective industry and observe Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and protocol during the travel, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
night curfew
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

 