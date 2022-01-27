House panel begins inspection of elite clubs in Karnataka

A House Panel constituted by the Legislative Council, which seeks to look into discrepancies in the functioning of the elite clubs in the state, has begun inspections of these clubs.

According to the committee chairperson and BJP MLC Ravikumar, the members visited two clubs in Bengaluru this week and more visits will follow each week, with the next visit scheduled for January 31.

The panel, which has nine MLCs in all, was constituted last year. However, owing to the pandemic, it had not begun visits until now. Speaking to DH, Ravi Kumar said the primary aspect the committee probing was how these clubs were functioning on government lands leased out for nominal amount.

“The government is giving them electricity and water supply. However, the clubs take exorbitant membership fee and have also become commercial,” Kumar explained, adding that there was a need for the government to revise the lease amount for these clubs.

The second issue the panel will look into is that of exclusive practices such as the dress code. In many clubs, to this day, people wearing slippers are not allowed inside, reflecting colonial practices, the MLC said.

Congress MLC U B Venkatesh, who is among the members of the committee, added that some legislators themselves were shunned on some occasions by these clubs for not meeting their dress code. With the membership fee running into tens of lakhs of rupees, it’s beyond the affordability of common people. “They must show social accountability by adopting a few government schools, for instance,” he said, adding that there were also allegations of financial misappropriation in some clubs.

There have been three house committees in the past and the clubs have always obliged and provided all the necessary documents, said Shrikanth H S, President of the Federation of Clubs, Karnataka, and the secretary of Bowring Institute. The Federation has 68 registered clubs across the state.

“Last year, we were invited for meetings in the Legislators’ Home in this regard. The committee visited Bowring Institute this week along with government officials and we have provided all the details sought from us. As for the dress code, senior citizens, women and girls are exempted from it. There is no regulation against Indian attire for anyone,” he explained.

The committee will submit a set of recommendations to the government in six months from now, according to the members.

Check out latest DH videos here