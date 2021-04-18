How lockdown helped this couple set up a terrace garden

The Covid-19-induced lockdown motivated a couple at Konchadi in Derebail to earn by nurturing their hobby for terrace gardening.

Advocate Kirana and lecturer Mahesh Devadiga had a passion for gardening but a space paucity was holding them back. During lockdown, the duo decided to put the 4,000 square ft space on the terrace to good use.

“During lockdown, we carried all pots and soil to the terrace located above the two-storyed building. As days passed, the number of plants increased and we were able to harvest fruits of our hard work within a short time,” says Kirana.

The couple did not invest much in the garden. “The pots were available for a lesser price during the initial days of lockdown. Old refrigerators were used for cultivating vegetables. And organic manure was used in cultivation. Today, the terrace garden has ‘Malabar Spinach’ (basale), long-yard beans, ridge gourd, chilly, tomato, sambar cucumber, raddish, pineapple, bottle gourd, ginger, bitter gourd and brinjal. In addition, the couple is growing 300 jasmine plants in pots.

“We have not purchased vegetables from the market for a year but we begun earning income by selling veggies. There were times when I was awarded with a bumper yield of eight bunches of basale daily,” Kirana declares proudly. "As jasmine flowers increased, we did not know what to do about it. I soon mastered the art of tying jasmine flowers by a string with help of Youtube videos. A chendu of jasmine flowers will have 600 to 800 flowers. After making a garland, I sell flowers to local flower vendors,” she said.

“My husband waters the plants daily in the morning. I spend minimum two hours amidst the plants. As jasmine plants have grown well, I have decided to plant them at my sister’s plot located next to my house. The land has been leveled. In another two weeks, all jasmine plants in pots will be shifted to the ground,” she informs while elaborating on her future plans.