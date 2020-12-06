Hubballi airport to 'foot' K'taka airports' power bills

Hubballi airport to 'foot' power bills of Karnataka airports from March 2021

Solar power generated by panels at Hubballi airport will produce more electricity than the consumption of all airports in Karnataka managed by AAI

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 06 2020, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 17:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

If everything goes according to plan, from March 2021 Hubballi Domestic Airport will be ‘footing’ the electric bills of airports managed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Karnataka (except Bengaluru and Mangaluru international airports).

According to Hubballi Airport Director Pramod Kumar Thakre, by March 2021, the city's airport is expected to generate 140 lakh units of electricity through its eight-megawatt ground-mounted grid-connected photovoltaic(PV) solar plant that is being installed here. The power thus generated by photovoltaic solar panels will be fed to the high-tension grid of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited on drive wheel system and take credit in the electricity bill of all airports in Karnataka managed by AAI. Once completely implemented, the airport’s dependence on external power supply will be reduced by at least 85% annually.

As of now, the total power consumption of airports in Karnataka (Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, and HAL Airport in Bengaluru) is around 132 lakh units per year, whereas the Hubballi Airport will be generating 140 lakh units.

Works in full swing

Madhav Infra Private Limited, a Gujarat-based company has been executing the project at an estimated cost of Rs 64 crore. Works such as laying cables, setting up transformers, and other civil works have been completed, while the remaining work is expected to completed by March-end or early April, said Thakre.

The entire project is being implemented on the 38 acres of the airport land. More than 22,500 solar panels will be installed on 24 acres of land in such a way that the PV solar system gets the maximum amount of solar radiation available each day throughout the year based on orientation and tilting of modules, thus avoiding shading, he said and added that in order to achieve a higher system voltage, modules are installed in a row arrangement, called a string. A higher system voltage has the advantage of lesser installation work, higher efficiency of the entire plant and usage of smaller cross section cables.

The project is being implemented as part of the Union government’s proposed plan of increased use of green and renewable sources of energy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Solar power
Electricity bills
Hubballi Aiport
Karnataka
renewable energy

What's Brewing

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

 