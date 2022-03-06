Hubballi-Ankola railway project to commence this year: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the work on the ‘much sought after’ Hubballi-Ankola railway project will commence this year.
Speaking after inaugurating the Regional Forensic Science Lab (RFSL) in Hubballi on Sunday, he said all environment clearances for the project will be taken within this year. “Karnataka is planning to develop several ports in the coastal areas and for that, we need good connectivity. The Hubballi-Ankola is an important project and we are sure of getting all the clearance for it and start the work this year,” he said.
Also Read | All party meeting soon on Mekedatu: Karnataka CM
Environmentalists have opposed the contentious Hubballi-Ankola railway project citing large scale destruction of green cover in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats. Currently, the issue is being heard by Supreme Court.
The chief minister also said that along with Hubballi-Ankola line, the State cabinet has also approved the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project via Kittur. He said budget approval for the project has also been given.
Bommai said he presented a ‘no freebies’ budget and one that gives importance to the generation of revenue.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone
At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage
Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world
What Is ‘Bigorexia’?
Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs
4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival
Jasmine in my gin!
'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player
Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey
NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission