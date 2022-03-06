Hubballi-Ankola railway project to commence this yr: CM

Hubballi-Ankola railway project to commence this year: CM Bommai

The chief minister also said that along with Hubballi-Ankola line, the State cabinet has also approved the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project via Kittur

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Mar 06 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 19:11 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: Information Department Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the work on the ‘much sought after’ Hubballi-Ankola railway project will commence this year.

Speaking after inaugurating the Regional Forensic Science Lab (RFSL) in Hubballi on Sunday, he said all environment clearances for the project will be taken within this year. “Karnataka is planning to develop several ports in the coastal areas and for that, we need good connectivity. The Hubballi-Ankola is an important project and we are sure of getting all the clearance for it and start the work this year,” he said.

Environmentalists have opposed the contentious Hubballi-Ankola railway project citing large scale destruction of green cover in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats. Currently, the issue is being heard by Supreme Court.

The chief minister also said that along with Hubballi-Ankola line, the State cabinet has also approved the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project via Kittur. He said budget approval for the project has also been given.

Bommai said he presented a ‘no freebies’ budget and one that gives importance to the generation of revenue.

