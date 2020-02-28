Hubballi Bar Association withdraws resolution against representing sedition accused after Karnataka HC rebuke

Office-bearers of Hubballi Bar Association on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that they have withdrawn the resolution that was passed against representing three Kashmiri students facing charges of sedition for raising pro-Pakistan

slogans.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, while hearing a public interest litigation on Wednesday, had directed the Advocate General to request the office-bearers of the Hubballi Bar to present before the bench.

Submitting to the bench, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi said that the issue has been resolved with the office-bearers of the Hubballi Bar Association. “The Bar Association of Hubballi has withdrawn its resolution barring its members from representing the three Kashmiri students.” The bench, in its reply, directed the Hubballi city police commissioner to ensure security to advocates who represent the students

charged with sedition.

The court observed, it is not necessary for us to reiterate the well-settled legal position regarding the rights of the accused which emanate from Article 22 of the Constitution of India. The right to receive the legal aid is a fundamental right of the accused as held in several decisions of the Apex Court, it noted.

The bench further directed the District Court to consider this case like any other case that it may take up everyday and hear the bail petition of the accused. The bench also lauded the efforts of the Advocate General in resolving the issue amicably.

Three students of an engineering college in Hubballi were arrested on Feb 15 after a video in which they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans, went viral. The trio are currently lodged in the Hindalaga jail in Belagavi.