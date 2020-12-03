I didn't accuse Devegowda of taking money from Congress, says Siddaramaiah

Opposition Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday denied his reported statements against JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda and said, he did not accuse Devegowda of taking money from Congress and working for BJP in Lok sabha elections. The statement was created by media, he said.

Speaking to reporters Siddaramaiah said, “I did not level any allegation against Devegowda. I had said the Congress party would have won Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru and other Lok Sabha segments if Congress did not join hands with JD(S).”

It has to be noted that there were reports claiming that Siddaramaiah accused Devegowda of taking money from Congress and working for BJP in Lok Sabha election. Following the reports, Devegowda had said that he would retire from politics if Siddaramaiah could prove the allegations.