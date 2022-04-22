I got bail today, BJP targeting us: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said he got bail Friday in connection with a case filed against him and five other party leaders for a pro-farmer protest they staged in January 2021.

The protest was at Freedom Park where there were 10,000 people, Shivakumar said. “The case is that Covid-19 curbs were violated. There were thousands of people, but a case was booked against just the six of us deliberately,” he said.

Shivakumar said he was the accused number one, followed by his working presidents Saleem Ahmed, Eshwar Khandre, former NSUI president H S Manjunath, former Youth Congress president Basanagouda Badarli and party leader Shafiulla.

“I had a warrant from a civil court for elected representatives. I got bail and came back. We respect the law, but the point is that we’re being targeted. Cases are being filed against us. They want to keep us busy with court cases. But, we won’t bog down,” Shivakumar said, attacking the BJP government.

“This is nothing but the politics of hate and vendetta,” he said and asked why the government had not booked cases against BJP leaders who defied curbs. “What about K S Eshwarappa and B Y Raghavendra who did a great thing by defying Section 144 in Shivamogga? What about other events during Covid held by other BJP leaders?” he asked.

