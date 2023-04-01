I-T officials carry out searches at JD(S)-linked cooperative bank in Karnataka

I-T search at JD(S)-linked cooperative bank in K'taka

PTI
PTI, Hassan ,
  • Apr 01 2023, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 17:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Income Tax officials on Saturday conducted searches at the Hassan District Cooperative Central Bank, which has JD(S) leaders on its board, sources said.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson and former state minister H D Revanna's son Suraj Revanna,who is also the JD(S) MLC, party MLA C N Balakrishna and former JD(S) MLC Patel Shivaram are among the directors of the cooperative bank, the HDCC website shows.

Sources said the I-T officials are checking the files since Friday and continued their operation on Saturday. They also seized some documents.

There was deployment of police at the bank and no person other than bank authorities were allowed to enter the premises, sources added.

Neither the bank officials nor the I-T sleuths were available for comment.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
JD(S)

