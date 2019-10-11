I-T raids continue on G Parameshwara, Rs 5 cr seized

Income Tax Department seized Rs 4.52 crore cash during raids against former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and others.

The Income Tax raids are continuing today at the premises of Siddhartha Medical College, in Bengaluru, which is run by a trust related to Congress leader and former Deputy CM G Parameshwara, ANI reported.

In a major turn of events, IT officials conducted raids at premises of Karnataka's former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara. The I-T sleuths carried out raids across Karnataka targeting education institutions owned by political leaders, especially from Congress party. The raids, according to sources, were carried out in Tumakuru, Nelamangala (Bengaluru Rural), Bengaluru Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts.

Reacting on the raids, Parameshwara told media persons in Bengaluru that he is aware of the raids. “I got to know that I-T officials have raided SAHE institutions but do not have any more details on the raids. I have no objections and they are free to verify any documents. If they find any violation of the rule, let them initiate action,” Parameshwara commented.

