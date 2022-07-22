I was confident of coming out clean: KS Eshwarappa

Former minister and MLA K S Eshwarappa, on Friday, said that he was confident on coming out clean in connection with the suicide of civil contractor Santosh.

Eshwarappa had to resign from the post of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj as his name was linked with the suicide of Santosh.

Eshwarappa said the police who investigated the case, have filed 'B' report. "I resigned from the post to save BJP from facing embarrassment," he said.

Eshwarappa also said that Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar has told the truth and the Congress party has no moral right to criticise BJP.

It has to be noted that during a protest against the ED case on Sonia Gandhi, Eshwarappa claimed that the party leaders have made enough money in the name of Gandhis.