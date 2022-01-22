I was not a bright student: Karnataka Home Minister

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he would not have become a politician if he was a bright student during college days.

He was speaking at an interactive programme with media persons organised by the Press Trust, here on Saturday.

Jnanendra said he is now paying attention to studies.

There are many politicians in the country who left politics after one electoral defeat. But he climbed the ladder of power after facing many defeats.

“I come from an ordinary family and I don't have godfathers in politics. Iam determined to discharge my duties promptly as long as I will be in politics", he said.

He also stated that the police department has earned a bad reputation due to the mistakes committed by some, but most police personnel are 'efficient and prompt'.

Hence, the state is not facing any law and order issue, he said.

The Home Minister further added that police are sacrificing their family life for maintaining law and order in the society so that people will be able to lead their lives peacefully.

