'I was to meet Puneeth Rajkumar today', says devastated Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said Puneeth’s final resting place will be decided by his family

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 29 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 16:37 ist
Puneeth Rajkumar (left) with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DIPR, Govt of Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours.

“We spoke yesterday and I was supposed to meet him today,” Bommai told reporters outside Vikram Hospital where the 46-year-old actor battled for life following a heart attack. “I was supposed to inaugurate his website on November 1. But fate had other plans. I couldn't meet him.”

Bommai said Puneeth’s final resting place will be decided by his family.

Sulking, Bommai repeatedly expressed shock over Puneeth’s demise. “Puneeth went to the gym as was his routine. Then, he complained of fatigue and met his family doctor. He was told that his heart condition was critical and was referred to Vikram Hospital. All attempts were made to revive him. But, there was no success,” Bommai said.

Hailing Puneeth as a youth icon, Bommai said the actor had achieved much at a young age. “His family and the entire state are in despair,” he said. “This is a big loss for cinema and the arts. He had leadership potential. He had a bright future with much more that he could have done.”

Bommai said he went back a long way with thespian Dr Rajkumar’s family. Bommai addressed Puneeth as Appu, his moniker. He remembered launching the ‘Dr Rajkumar Learning App’, an social initiative by Puneeth, two months ago, soon after he took charge as chief minister. “We spent two hours at the event,” he said. “This is so cruel. This loss can’t be filled up.”

