IAF pilot Wg Cdr Sarathi cremated with full state honours

Mortal remains of the Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Hanumantrao Revanasiddappa Sarathi, who died in a midair collision between Sukhoi Su-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft near Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native Benakanahalli in the district on Sunday.

The last rites of Sarathi were conducted as per Kuruba tradition. Sarathi’s sibling Praveen lit the funeral pyre. IAF and Maratha Light Infantry officers and soldiers were present.

Also Read | IAF's Sukhoi, Mirage aircraft crash in MP's Morena; one pilot killed

Sarathi’s body was flown in by a special IAF plane to Sambra airport on Sunday morning. MLA Anil Benake, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner M B Borlingaiah and ZP CEO H V Darshan paid their last respects to the departed soul by placing wreaths.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said Wg Cdr Sarathi’s untimely death is an irreparable loss to the armed forces and the country.

Mortal remains of the IAF officer were taken out in a procession to his Sambhaji Nagar house at Ganeshpur. Hundreds of mourners lined up on either side of the procession route raised ‘Veer Jawan Amar Rahe’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans. Former CM B S Yediyurappa, minister Shashikala Jolle, MP Mangala Angadi, MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the house of pilot and consoled the family members. Sarathi, who hailed from a family with defence background - father Revanasiddappa, a Army veteran, and brother Praveen is serving as Group Captain in the IAF - is survived by his wife, a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.