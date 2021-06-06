IAS feud: Govt shifts Rohini Sindhuri, Shilpa Nag out of Mysuru

The Karnataka government on Saturday transferred warring IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag CT out of Mysuru, bringing an end to their fight that had left the BS Yediyurappa administrated red-faced in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bagadi Gautham will replace Sindhuri as the Mysuru deputy commissioner and Lakshmikanth Reddy G will be the new Mysuru City Corporation commissioner in place of Shilpa Nag CT.

The transfers came after Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar briefed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the fight between Sindhuri and Nag. It is said that the relationship between Sindhuri and Nag had deteriorated to the extent that the government no option but to shift both of them out of Mysuru.

Earlier this week, Nag had announced her resignation from the IAS, accusing Sindhuri of targeting her. Sindhuri had refuted the allegations levelled by Nag.

Sindhuri has been appointed as Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, a post she had held earlier. Nag has been posted as Director (e-Governance) at the RDPR department, where she was before her Mysuru assignment.

In other transfers, the government has given BBMP Special Commissioner (Health & IT) P Rajendra Cholan concurrent charge as BESCOM managing director. Dayananda KA has been appointed as BBMP Special Commissioner (Administration).