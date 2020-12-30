IAS officer P Ravi Kumar appointed as Karnataka Chief Secretary

IAS officer P Ravi Kumar has been appointed as Karnataka’s 38th chief secretary.

Kumar, a 1984-batch officer, will replace TM Vijay Bhaskar who will superannuate on December 31.

An official notification appointed Kumar as the chief secretary was issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Wednesday. He is expected to take charge on Thursday.

In terms of seniority, Kumar, 58, was next in line after Bhaskar to take up the top administrative post. He is currently additional chief secretary (ACS) and was earlier Yediyurappa’s ACS.