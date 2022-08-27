Idgah Maidan: Karnataka CM Bommai to hold meeting on August 27

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he would convene a meeting on Saturday with Revenue Minister R Ashoka and the Advocate-General to take forward the High Court's decision allowing the Idgah ground at Chamrajpet to be used for religious and cultural activities.

"I'll have a meeting on implementing the order in letter and spirit by respecting everybody's sentiments in a peaceful manner," Bommai said.

Ashoka said a decision will be taken on allowing the Ganesha festival to be held on the survey number 40 in Chamrajpet.

"We will even allow the Kannada Rajyotsava to be celebrated there in a grand manner," he said.