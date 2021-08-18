II PU exams begin today across Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 01:15 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

As many as 18,145 candidates will write II PU exams at 187 centres across the state, starting Thursday.

A total of 17,469 private candidates have enrolled to write the exam while 593 and 353 are freshers and repeaters respectively.

This year, the department of pre-university education had not conducted the examination for II PU due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and declared all students pass, except private candidates.

As the department had provided options for students to take up the exams if they are not happy with the results announced, 946 students have rejected their results.  

However, the students who have rejected the results and choose to write the exams cannot revert back to the earlier scores and have to stick to the marks secured in the examination.

According to the PUE department, it is mandatory for students coming from Kerala and Maharashtra to submit a negative RTPCR test report for Covid-19. 

It is mandatory for students appearing for the examinations to wear masks, undergo thermal screening and follow physical distance norms. 

