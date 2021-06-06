II PU students likely to get marks, grades this year

The second-year pre-university students in the state who have been promoted without examination, may get both marks and grades.

Following requests by both parents and teachers, the department of Pre-University Education is considering awarding both grades and marks in the final marks card for each of the subjects

Acknowledging the development, Snehal R, Director of the PU Department said, “We are planning to give grades and also marks for each subject. As the marks cards of this batch of students will be different, we are planning to continue this in the future also.”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar recently said that all PU students would be promoted and they would be given grades.

According to officials, the grading will be similar to the one followed by the CBSE.

There will be A, A+, B, B+, C and C+ grades. However, the department has not yet decided whether to convert grades into marks or give marks for each subject and convert it to grades.

The students and parents have welcomed the decision as it would help them in getting admissions to higher classes and job recruitments in some sectors which demand II PUC as a basic qualification.