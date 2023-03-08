II PUC exams from March 9 in Karnataka

II PUC exams from March 9: Karnataka govt warns action against rumour-mongers

There are people who spread rumours just to create confusion and try to put pressure on students and parents through social media platforms, the minister said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 04:08 ist
Staffers mark registration numbers for the II PU exams at Seshadripuram College in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Credit: DH photo

The PUC 2 examinations will begin from Thursday across the state and the department of School Education and Literacy has warned the rumour-mongers on social media over question paper leak.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, Minister for School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh said that the department will initiate legal action against those who spread such rumours.

Also Read | Attendance shortage: 4,492 students to miss II PUC exam in Karnataka

"There are people who spread rumours just to create confusion and try to put pressure on students and parents through social media platforms like WhatsApp, FaceBook, etc. We will initiate legal action against such people and I request parents and students not to get distracted by such rumours," Nagesh stated.

The minister even stated that the department has made all necessary arrangements under the Safe Examination System to conduct hassle-free exams. "We have discussed with the Home department and Police personnel will be deputed near the examination centres to ensure safety. The treasuries where the question papers have been stored are under 24*7 CCTV monitoring," said the minister.

What not allowed?

Gadgets, including mobile phones, earphones, laptops, any kind of watches, electronic calculators, etc.

7,26,195: Total students registered

10.15 am to 1.30 pm: examination duration

6,29,760: Regular students

25,847: Private candidates

70,588: Repeaters

5,716: Total number of PUC 2 colleges

1,109: Number of exam centres

64: District squads

525: Taluk squads

2,373: Special squad teams

Arts: 2,34,815

Commerce: 2,47,260

Science: 2,44,120

