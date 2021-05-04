II PUC exams postponed; promotion for all 1st year students

The state government has postponed the second PUC examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 24.

Keeping in mind the rapid surge in the Covid-19 cases across the state, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday conducted a meeting with officials and announced the postponement of the examinations.

According to the pre-university education department, the revised dates for the exams will be announced later.

“The revised dates will be announced 15 to 20 days prior to the commencement of the final exams,” Suresh Kumar said.

After the meeting, he told reporters, “Most of the departments which were supposed to join hands in conducting the exams are busy handling Covid crisis. Several students have gone to their hometowns. Considering all these facts, we have decided to postpone the exams.”

No exams for I PUC

In the meantime, the department decided to promote the first PUC students to the second year without holding the examinations. Previously, it was decided to conduct the exams for the first year students in July, after the second PUC exams.

“This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the children and a bridge course will be conducted before the commencement of II PUC classes for these students,” he said.

The department, which has granted work from home option for teaching staff, directed them to be available on the telephone for students to clear their subject-related doubts whenever they needed.