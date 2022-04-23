II PUC student Abhishek Hiremath, linked to Hubballi violence, attends exam

Abhishek Hiremath, a II PU Commerce student, facing the charge of posting ‘blasphemous’ social media post fuelling violence at Old Hubballi on the night of April 16, appeared for Business Studies examination at Mahesh PU College here on Friday.

The police brought him from the sub-jail to the examination centre at 9.15 am and permitted him to study for sometime. A separate room was arranged for him. The police took him back to the jail at 1.30 pm.

The fourth Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class rejected his bail plea, but allowed him to appear for the examinations.

The court also permitted Mohammad Sadiq Kanchagar, arrested in connection with the violence, to attend the examinations.

Lodged in Dharwad prisons, he is the 124th suspect in the case. His parents requested the court to allow him to appear for the examinations of remaining five subjects as he missed a paper on Friday.

The police arrested Veerabhadra Patil of Indraprastha Nagar on charge of sending the animated video of the WhatsApp status to Hiremath. The police are searching for a youth who allegedly created the video.

The social media post fuelled violence in front of Old Hubballi police station at Indi Pump Circle in Old Hubballi on April 16 night.

Wasim makes revelations

‘Muezzin’ Wasim Pathan, accused of instigating the mob for violence at Indi Pump Circle in Old Hubballi, reportedly admitted that he gathered people in front of the police station on that night.

He reportedly told the police that he was angry with the animated WhatsApp status. He had created a WhatsApp group with Tufail Mulla and Abdul Malik Bepari to stage a protest, sources said.

He reportedly claimed that he did not intend to fuel violence. He just wanted to intensify the protest if it did not bring results. Some people had covered their faces. He did not know who brought stones, added the sources.

He decided to be at large as he was projected as the mastermind of the violence, according to the sources.

There are claims that he was associated with Raza Academy. The police are trying to collect more information. At present, he is in police custody.

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik alleged that those who were involved in violence had links with Muslim fundamental organisations.

