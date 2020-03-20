IIIT Raichur to get degree-granting power

IIIT Raichur to get degree-granting power

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 22:55 ist

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed an amendment bill to accord degree-granting powers to the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Raichur and four other IIITs set up in the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode. The Indian Institute of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill- 2020, seeks to grant ‘Institute of National Importance’ tag to these five technical institutes. 

Replying to a debate on the Bill, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank assured members of the House that the five IIITs will follow the provisions made in the Bill to implement the reservation policy of the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
IIIT Raichur
to get
degree-granting power
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 