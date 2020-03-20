IIIT Raichur to get degree-granting power

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed an amendment bill to accord degree-granting powers to the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Raichur and four other IIITs set up in the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode. The Indian Institute of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill- 2020, seeks to grant ‘Institute of National Importance’ tag to these five technical institutes.

Replying to a debate on the Bill, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank assured members of the House that the five IIITs will follow the provisions made in the Bill to implement the reservation policy of the government.