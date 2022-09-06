IIT-Goa campus may come up near K’taka border: Sawant

Years after being bounced from one location to another in the wake of protests, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Indian Institute of Technology in Goa would be set up at Sanguem sub-district, close to the Karnataka border.

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said government land measuring 7 lakh sq metres had been identified in the south Goa sub-district for the institute.

“There is no need for the government to make announcements about everything every time,” Sawant said.

Sawant’s aversion to making an upfront announcement about the finalisation of the campus in Sanguem may have stemmed from protests following such announcements over the last few years.

Goa was allotted an IIT by the central government in 2014 and the elite institute has been functioning since from a temporary campus shared by the Goa Engineering College and the National Institute of Technology at Farmagudi village in South Goa.

In 2020, the BJP-led coalition government had zeroed in on Melaulim in North Goa as the site for the campus, after two other potential locations in Sanguem and Canacona were shot down following protests, who alleged land scams.

In January last year, the Goa government was forced to scrap the IIT campus at Melaulim, after protests by local villagers turned violent.

“For the last four years since I became CM, we are trying for an IIT campus at various places,” Sawant said.

He said that a team of officials from IIT would be visiting the site soon, following which an agreement would be signed between the state government and the IIT over land for the institute.

“Once the project comes into being, an educational environment will be created. Businesses will get a boost. The 5,000 plus staff and students will stay in this area,” he said.