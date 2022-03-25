Illegal houses demolished: Case registered

The Ullal City Municipality authorities demolished houses constructed on land belonging to the CMC at Madyar village.

Following the complaint by CMC Commissioner Rayappa, a case has been registered at the Ullal police station, alleging illegal construction on land reserved for the sea erosion-affected families.

Municipality chief officer Rayappa said that the government had handed over 1.22 acres on survey number 222 at Kotekar village to the municipality, to rehabilitate families affected by sea erosion. “The land was allotted in Kotekar town panchayat, and the RTC was issued in the name of Ullal city municipality. Based on a complaint from a local resident, the officials recently conducted a spot visit and found eight houses that had come upon the said land. Immediately, we fenced the area and put up boards, declaring it as the municipality’s property,” he said.

Later, a team of officials from the municipality started a demolition drive.

“Two houses under construction have been demolished completely.” Police said based on a complaint filed by Rayappa, a case has been registered against Sharath Raj under Section 192(A) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Section 447 of the IPC. In fact, the Ullal CMC had in the past warned Sharath Raj against the construction of houses illegally.

