Illegal immigrants should be externed: Jnanendra

Illegal immigrants should be externed or repatriated: Karnataka Home Minister

He also underlined that the existing detention centre at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru was small and there was a need to expand it further

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 10 2022, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 17:35 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday emphasised upon externing or repatriating illegal immigrants and "overstaying" foreigners in the interest of national security. The minister made the statement during a meeting with senior police officials, according to a release issued by his office.

"Illegal immigrants overstaying in the country even after their visa term gets over need to be externed as they can pose a threat to national security by indulging in anti-national activities," he said. Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood apprised the minister about the need to immediately expand the capacity of the existing detention centres for foreigners, the statement said. Sood also said foreign nationals including people from Bangladesh cannot be kept in jail but they have to be lodged in a detention centre as per rules.

He also underlined that the existing detention centre at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru was small and there was a need to expand it further. Responding to it, Jnanendra urged the social welfare department to immediately sanction the project and release funds for expanding the detention centre.

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who was present in the meeting, said his department will review the proposal sent by the home department on a priority basis. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

araga jnanendra
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Magic of the Masai Mara

Magic of the Masai Mara

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

 