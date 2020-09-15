IMA: CBI gets state nod to prosecute two IPS officers

The Karnataka government has provided permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute two top IPS officials in connection with the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

The CBI is now likely to question senior IPS officers Hemant Nimbalkar, IGP and Additional Commissioner of Police (Admin), Bengaluru and Ajay Hilori, Commandant of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

The investigation into the IMA Ponzi scam — in which thousands of gullible depositors were allegedly duped of their hard-earned money — was handed over to the CBI and the central agency had sought the state's permission to prosecute six public servants, including two IPS officers.

Following the CBI's request, the state government on September 9 accorded permission to prosecute Nimbalkar and Hilori.

The CBI had recently filed the chargesheet against LC Nagaraj, former assistant commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district, and ex-village accountant Manjunath.

When the scam happened, Nimbalkar was serving as IGP, CID, and Hilori was DCP (East). The permission has been given under section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code as well as under section 170 of the Karnataka Police Act 1963.

The state government on September 11 permitted the CBI to prosecute EB Sridhar, the then DySP of CID, Economic Offences Division, M Ramesh, who was working as Inspector in the Commercial Street Police Station, and P Gowrishankar, the then Sub-Inspector of police at the same police station, in connection with the IMA case.