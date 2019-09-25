IMA scam: State govt attaches properties worth Rs 35 cr

The Revenue Department has attached properties of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) estimated to be around Rs 35 cr. Among the properties attached included 17 immovable properties worth Rs 21.73 cr and cash, demand drafts (DDs), gold and silver articles worth around Rs 13.5 cr.

All the properties attached, according to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, were in BBMP limits and the Department sanctioned this to safeguard the interests of investors who lost money in the firm.

Of the articles attached included Rs 2.85 cr was in cash, Rs 8.85 cr was in the form of DDs, vehicles worth Rs 59 lakh and, gold and silver articles worth Rs 91.57 lakh. To a question, Ashoka said that the properties attached by the Revenue Department were different from the ones attached by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had attached 20 properties worth Rs 209 cr in June this year.

The officials investigating the case had also unearthed 5,880 bogus gold biscuits, which has also been attached. The gold-coated fake biscuits weighed 303 kgs and is estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

The IMA scam, run by the prime accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan and others had allegedly cheated 46,000 investors. The scam came out in the open in the month of June this year, following which Mansoor fled the country.

A Special Investigation Team was formed by Kumaraswamy government to probe the case, even as the Enforcement Directorate conducted parallel investigations. After BJP came to power in the State, the case was handed over to CBI. Apart from politicians, several bureaucrats and police officials were allegedly involved in the scam and have been questioned by the police.