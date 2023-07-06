Implementation of 7th pay panel depends on finances: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the Legislative Council that the decision on implementation of the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations would depend on the finances of the state.

"Implementation of the 6th Pay Commission caused a financial burden of Rs 10,508 crore. A decision on the 7th Pay Commission will be taken considering the finances of the state," Siddaramaiah stated.