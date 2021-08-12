Improve power supply in rural areas, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a blueprint to ensure uninterrupted seven-hour power supply in rural areas after he found disparity on this front during a review meeting.

At the meeting he chaired with Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, Bommai said 15 districts in the state had seven hours of uninterrupted power supply every day, with the rest of the districts having only five hours of power supply. Even that is not continuous, he noted.

Bommai directed officials to focus on strengthening the capacity of renewable resources in Karnataka, while noting that the state currently had a capacity of 1,5184 MW of renewable energy.

“I also directed officials to see to it that we sell excess power to other states at a higher price,” Bommai said.

Also, the government will examine a proposal to increase the financial aid provided for pumpsets under the Ganga Kalyana scheme from Rs 50,000 at present to Rs 1.2 lakh. The state aims to provide electricity to 18,569 wells under the scheme, he said.

The CM also reviewed projects under water resources department, directing officials to complete pending projects.