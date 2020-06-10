In a bid to attain moksha, man lights his funeral pyre

A 65-year-old man from Sahasralli village in the taluk is suspected to have ended his life by lighting his own pyre at the foothills of Soppina Betta.

Shivaram Ramakrishna Hegde, a cancer patient, in his suicide note, said that he was doing it to attain moksha.

“I am not committing suicide. Everything is Maya (illusion). I am liberating myself from the cycle of death and rebirth,” stated the suicide note purportedly written by Shivaram Hegde. He also quoted a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita in his death note.

According to his family members, Hegde had lost his wife last year. He was suffering from cancer and he’d the feeling of being a burden to others. He himself performed his funeral rituals before lighting his own pyre. By doing so, he felt, he would attain the Moksha, they added.

The jurisdictional police have found Hegde’s shirt, kerosene bottle, ashes, body fragments at Narayanagowdana Vakkere near Soppina Betta.