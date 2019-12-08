In a first, K'taka to take up 3D mapping of monuments

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Karnataka will take up three-dimensional (3D) mapping and laser scanning of state-protected monuments.

The initiative—which will cover including temples, forts, dargahs, mosques, palaces, heritage buildings, archaeological sites and inscriptions—is likely to be completed in four years and expected to give fillip to research and tourism.

Sources in the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage said the department had already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology to execute the project at a cost of Rs 64.92 lakh.

As many as 844 protected monuments under four divisions—Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi—will be covered under the project.

Haveri district tops the state with 118 state-protected monuments, followed by Yadgir (101) and Raichur (62). Dakshina Kannada has one state-protected monument.

Sources confirmed 105 monuments under the Bengaluru division will be covered in the first phase, while the remaining monuments would be taken up in a phased manner.

Commissioner of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department T Venkatesh said the main objective of the project is to have comprehensive details of state-protected monuments, including architectural plans and their present condition.

“We need them for documentation which would help research work. Even tourists can get the complete details of monuments. Besides, it helps the department get information about the present condition of monuments which are in need of renovation,” said Venkatesh.

The official said the department at present had details of only “important monuments”.

“So, it has been decided to take up the documentation of all the state-protected monuments. This initiative is the first-of-its-kind in the country,” said Venkatesh, adding that people can log in to the department’s website and learn the historical significance and other important details after the documentation is done.

Around 12 state-protected monuments in Shivamogga district will be covered under the project.

They are: Kote Aanjaneya, Bheemeshwara, Sri Bheemeshwara temples, Shivappa Nayak Palace in Shivamogga, Kapileshwara

temple, a memorial in Thirthahalli taluk, Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple in Bhadravathi, Jain basadi, inscription in Shikaripur taluk, temples and inscriptions in Sorab taluk, Shivappa Nayak burial ground and Uma Maheshwara temple in Hosanagar taluk.