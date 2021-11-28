In Jhansi, BRT forest gets more sniffing power

In Jhansi, BRT forest gets more sniffing power to tackle wildlife crime

The German Shepherd dog named Jhansi joined the team at BRT last week

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Nov 28 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 03:55 ist
Forest guard Basavaraju and watcher Siddaramanna are the handlers of the canine. Credit: DH Photo

The Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) tiger reserve has added a German Shepherd dog to its squad on the lines of Bandipur tiger reserve, which has a mudhol dog to detect forest crime. 

The German Shepherd dog named Jhansi joined the team at BRT last week. The nine-month-old Jhansi underwent seven months of training at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) training centre in Haryana, in detecting forest crime.

Forest guard Basavaraju and watcher Siddaramanna are the handlers of the canine. 

The handlers also underwent training held in Chandigarh. The dog will be deployed at the Punajanur range, BRT officials said.

The department had bought German Shepherd ‘Rana’ in 2015 to detect forest crime in Bandipur, a first-of-its-kind acquisition in the state. 

Rana, which was very sharp and intelligent, had helped the department detect several crimes in Bandipur and other reserve forests.

It was also used during operations to capture tigers. Though it is nearing retirement age, Rana is still active in detecting crimes. Mudhol dog Margaret is being trained as a replacement to Rana. 

Jhansi is part of the project undertaken by NGO TRAFFIC and the World Wildlife Fund to train dogs in detecting forest crime.  

She now responds to the commands of her handlers and is getting used to the forest environment.

The dog will require a few months to finally get on the job, said G Santoshkumar, deputy conservator of forests and director of BRT.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BRT
Sniffer Dogs
Wildlife crimes
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return

Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return

'Deadly cocktail of SP, BSP, Cong want to stop BJP'

'Deadly cocktail of SP, BSP, Cong want to stop BJP'

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 