In June, Mumbai Karnataka added 1,267 Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 cases almost tripled in the seven districts of the Mumbai Karnataka region in one month, with Vijaypur being the worst affected district in the region followed by Dharwad. On June 1 the region had 541 positive cases, whereas by June end it reported 1,808 cases.

The seven districts-- Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri, Bagalkot, Gadag and Uttara Kannada-- added 1,267 fresh cases in a span of 30-days with Dharwad alone contributing 298 cases, highest in the region. Dharwad also has the dubious record of adding eight deaths in a span of one month, while Vijaypur, which till June 1 had reported five Covid-19 related deaths added four more deaths taking its total deaths to nine.

Uttara Karnataka is the only district in the Mumbai Karnataka region that has not reported any death so far. Bagalkot has reported five deaths so far, followed by Gadag with three deaths, while Belagavi and Haveri has reported two deaths each.

As of June 30, the region had 1,808 positive cases (541 cases on June 1), 653 active cases (233 as on June 1) and 29 deaths (8 as on June 1).

In terms of performance, Belagavi has controlled the spread of Covid-19 the best, as of the total 328 cases reported so far, more than 303 people have been discharged as on June 30. It had only 23 active cases. In June, Belagavi had added 168 positive cases.

Vijaypur continues to be the worst-performing district in the region when it comes to the total number of positive cases. In 30-days the district reported 276 positive cases. On June 1, it had only 123 cases, whereas on June 30 it had 399 cases. So far 305 patients have been discharged, while 85 persons are in Covid-19 centre.

Dharwad, which had reported only 47 cases till June 1, saw a spike of 298 cases in 30 days. As on June 30, it had reported 345 cases. The only solace for the district is that its discharge rate is higher than its active cases. As many as 180 people have been discharged so far, while another 157 active cases are being treated at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi.

Haveri, which had reported only 15 cases at the beginning of June, saw a hike of 104 cases by the end of the month, including 49 turning positive on a single day. Its recovery rate is also poor as only 25 have been discharged so far as against 92 people being treated at the Covid-19 centre.

Gadag also did not fair better as it increased its total positive case by 141 in 30 days. It leapfrogged from 35 cases to 176 positive cases in June. So far only 53 persons have been discharged, while 120 persons are recovering.

Uttara Kannada district added 171 fresh cases to its tally of 82 in June. While 143 people have been discharged so far, the district has 110 active cases.

12% of Karnataka State

In spite of the sudden spike in the total number of positive cases, the region contributed only 12% of the total cases reported in the State. In 30-days the State has added 11,837 cases. On June 1, the total number of active cases was 2,026. However, on the last day of June it had 7,074 active cases. Of the 15,242 cases reported in Karnataka 7,918 persons have recovered and discharged. Of the 246 Covid-19 related deaths reported in State, the MK region contributed only 29, which is 11.86% of the total deaths.