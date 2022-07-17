In midnight move, govt does U-turn on photo, video ban

The Basavaraj Bommai administration has withdrawn its order prohibiting citizens from taking photographs or shooting videos in government offices, a move that had received widespread criticism.

On the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) withdrew the order without citing reasons. This was made public at 2 am on Saturday.

The ban on photography and videography was the result of a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, which alleged that employees are being harassed by people taking videos in government offices.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters the ban was not brought to his notice.

“Our government has nothing to hide. Regardless of who says what, our government is functioning in a transparent manner. So, it was decided not to impose any curbs and things should continue as they were before,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, said there was merit in the petition by the employees. “Government employees were talking about this for quite some time. They have a point. There were problems with clicking women’s photos,” he said.

This was not the first time that the Karnataka government tried to impose such curbs.

In July 2021, the government issued an order banning the media from filming or photographing the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature, as this was coming in the way of VIP movement.

The order was withdrawn following outrage.

In September 2019, guidelines were issued saying only 150 journalists chosen by the government will be allowed to enter the Vidhana Soudha, the Vikasa Soudha and the Multistoried Building - Karnataka’s Secretariat - as part of a larger measure to regulate visitors to the corridors of power. This was put on hold.