In single-day record, K’taka tests 12.2k samples

Karnataka on Friday (May 22) registered the highest number of samples tested for Covid-19 in a single day at 12,229. The state has, so far, tested 1,86,526 samples.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, also in-charge of Covid-19 briefings, said, “A total of 12,229 samples were tested today (May 22), which we were expecting this quantum of testing only by the end of the month.”

The state recorded as many as 138 new cases on Friday. Of which, 111 are with a travel history to Maharashtra with Chikkaballapur district alone reporting a good 47 cases.

The minister said, among those who returned from Maharashtra since April 24, only 526 were registered on Seva Sindhu.

“Of 1,700 patients, who’ve tested positive, till date (May 22), 763 are contacts of positive patients,” the minister said adding that Aarogya Setu app helped in detecting 31 positive patients in the state.

So far, 1,035 international passengers have arrived in Karnataka by eight flights. Of which, one has tested positive for the virus. As many as 355 international passengers have opted for paid-quarantine at five-star hotels, 450 chose three-star hotels while 156 picked budget hotels. A total of 57 have been sent for home-quarantine.

The minister said that, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, domestic flights would be allowed from Monday with one-third seating capacity. “There are discussions about what should be done for businessmen, who come only for a day’s visit to the state. Will they be placed under 14-day institutional quarantine? A decision will be taken tonight and a note will be issued,” said

Kumar.