In ‘U’ turn, teachers told to hold online exams for I PU

The department of pre-university education, which had declared all I PU students as passed without conducting the examinations, has done a ‘U’ turn by asking teachers to conduct online exams.

In a communication, the department asked all faculties to conduct online examination using the model question paper uploaded on the department website, evaluate the same and upload the marks on the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS) portal.

The teachers and students are shocked by this decision of the department.

The teachers said, “it is not an easy job to make students write the exams on online platform or gadget as those in rural areas have no access to smartphones and internet.”

“As the department cancelled the examination recently and announced I PU students as passed, they stopped preparing for the exams. Now, how can we ask the students to write the exams?” the teachers said.

The circular issued by the department had asked the students to download the two model question papers on the department website, solve the question papers and send them to the teachers concerned via WhatsApp, email or post. The teachers have to evaluate the same and upload marks on the SATS portal.

The Karnataka State Pre-university College Teachers Association has submitted a representation to the department, urging it to withdraw the circular.

“This is irrelevant and unscientific to conduct examinations after declaring students as promoted to next class. We demand that the authorities reconsider the decision as it is impossible to conduct examinations at this stage,” said Prof Ninge Gowda, president of the association.

The department has asked the faculties and students to complete the process by July 20. The students have to complete the first assignment and submit it to teachers by June 20 and teachers have to complete the evaluation by June 25.

The schedule for students to complete the second assignment is between June 26 to July 5. Lecturers have to complete the evaluation by July 10. The marks should be uploaded on SATS portal by July 20.