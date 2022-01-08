Increase production of millet, supply it to other states: Sudhanshu Pandey to Karnataka govt

Union Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said Karnataka should increase its production of millets and tie-up with the Indian Institute of Millets in Hyderabad to boost marketing of the produce through startups.

Pandey held talks with Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

With 2023 being declared as the 'International Year of Millets' and Karnataka being a large producer of Ragi, it must boost its produce, Pandey said. This way, the millet requirement of other states too could be met by Karnataka, he added, assuring that the Centre would take care of the handling and transportation costs.

Also, the Centre has approved procurement of local varieties of paddy in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada for self-consumption by the state, he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the secretary for the approval of the procurement of local varieties of paddy in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. In a tweet, he said this was a huge step towards being vocal for locals and ensuring that the poor have a meal of their choice.

In addition, as the state is among the largest producers of sugar, Pandey also urged the government to encourage ethanol production and blending. Karnataka is among the eight states where the Centre plans to introduce ethanol bunks.

Further, he also asked the government to ensure that the children under the Centre's Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) are showing improvement in health. The Centre is distributing fortified rice under the scheme for children.

