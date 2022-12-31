India-China border: None can usurp even one inch, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that none can “dare to usurp” India’s land along the Chinese border for which he credited personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

“I'm least worried about the India-China border. That’s because I know that our ITBP jawan is there standing guard and nobody can dare to usurp even one inch of India's land,” Shah said.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating a newly-constructed office and residential buildings of the ITBP and laying the foundation stone for a Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) at Devanahalli.

Of all the central armed police forces, Shah said the ITBP works in the most difficult situations. “We can’t even imagine...protecting the country in -42 degree temperature requires strong willpower and intense patriotism,” he said, adding that the ITBP has performed well in “extreme and difficult” conditions.

“Be it Arunachal, Kashmir or Ladakh, the ITBP jawan is known as ‘Himveer’ by the people of India,” Shah said. “I believe this honour is bigger than Padma Shri or Padma Vibhushan because it is not conferred by the government, but by people of the country,” he said.

Shah also stressed on the importance of research in policing. The CDTI coming up in Bengaluru, for which the state government has granted 35 acres of land in Avathi village in Devanahalli, will help police forces in Karnataka and its neighbouring states.

“Some challenges have emerged over the years for the entire police force - narcotics, fake currency, hawala, terrorism, illegal immigration in border states and coastal problems. We must also focus on challenges in bigger cities,” Shah said. “If we don't do enough research and change our strategy when it comes to policing, we'll not be able to carry out the protection of our cities properly.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health Minister K Sudhakar, ITBP director-general Anish Dayal Singh, BPR&D director-general Balaji Srivastava and others were present.