None can usurp even an inch: Shah on India-China border

India-China border: None can usurp even one inch, says Shah

Of all the central armed police forces, Shah said the ITBP works in the most difficult situations

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 31 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 15:37 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that none can “dare to usurp” India’s land along the Chinese border for which he credited personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). 

“I'm least worried about the India-China border. That’s because I know that our ITBP jawan is there standing guard and nobody can dare to usurp even one inch of India's land,” Shah said. 

Also Read: Twanging at Tawang

Shah was speaking after inaugurating a newly-constructed office and residential buildings of the ITBP and laying the foundation stone for a Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) at Devanahalli.

Of all the central armed police forces, Shah said the ITBP works in the most difficult situations. “We can’t even imagine...protecting the country in -42 degree temperature requires strong willpower and intense patriotism,” he said, adding that the ITBP has performed well in “extreme and difficult” conditions. 

“Be it Arunachal, Kashmir or Ladakh, the ITBP jawan is known as ‘Himveer’ by the people of India,” Shah said. “I believe this honour is bigger than Padma Shri or Padma Vibhushan because it is not conferred by the government, but by people of the country,” he said. 

Shah also stressed on the importance of research in policing. The CDTI coming up in Bengaluru, for which the state government has granted 35 acres of land in Avathi village in Devanahalli, will help police forces in Karnataka and its neighbouring states.

“Some challenges have emerged over the years for the entire police force - narcotics, fake currency, hawala, terrorism, illegal immigration in border states and coastal problems. We must also focus on challenges in bigger cities,” Shah said. “If we don't do enough research and change our strategy when it comes to policing, we'll not be able to carry out the protection of our cities properly.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health Minister K Sudhakar, ITBP director-general Anish Dayal Singh, BPR&D director-general Balaji Srivastava and others were present. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amit Shah
India-China
India-China border
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

Theatre set designs go minimal

Theatre set designs go minimal

Evocative old snapshots uncover Bengaluru’s past glory

Evocative old snapshots uncover Bengaluru’s past glory

Binge drinking at New Year parties may hurt your heart

Binge drinking at New Year parties may hurt your heart

How I set my first crossword

How I set my first crossword

 