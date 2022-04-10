India’s 2nd Ayush sports medicine centre in Mangaluru soon

The Ministry of Ayush has sanctioned an Ayush sports medicine centre for Mangaluru, as part of the national Ayush mission.

This is the second such centre in the country and the first in Karnataka, district Ayush officer Dr Mohammed Iqbal told DH.

The first Ayurveda sports hospital with advanced treatment facilities for sportsmen and sportswomen in the country was set up at Thrissur in Kerala a few years ago.

The centre coming up in Mangaluru will combine Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy to help sportspersons, along with treating sports injuries.

It will start functioning shortly either at the Ayush centre at Hat Hill or at the government Ayush multi-speciality hospital on the Wenlock Hospital premises, Iqbal said, adding that the Ayush ministry has sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore for this.

“We will lay emphasis on fitness and diet along with a lifestyle of the sports personnel through the centre. It will guide them in increasing stamina using naturally available foods. It also aims to make them mentally strong and help them build confidence in themselves. The sportspersons will be trained in yoga and meditation to help them remain calm and keep their minds stress free. The centre will provide counselling to them if needed,” Iqbal said.

“There are instances of doping in sports with the intake of steroids. But naturally available foods can help athletes increase stamina and remain fit. Various therapies at the centre will help sportspersons in weight reduction and detoxification of the body through Indian systems of medicine,” he said.

Athletes coming to the centre can use facilities at the Mangala Stadium, including the gym, the officer said.

“The funds will be used for procuring equipment and improving basic facilities, besides providing for the salaries of the staff. The district Ayush authorities will submit a proposal to make it a centre of excellence in sports medicine,” he said.

Mangaluru city south MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath had, in September 2021, urged Union Minister for Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal to sanction a sports medicine centre for Mangaluru.

