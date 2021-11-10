India’s COP26 stance could hit species of Western Ghats

India's unwillingness to commit to halting deforestation during COP26, the climate change conference in Glasgow, could deepen biodiversity losses in the Western Ghats, where a slew of new species of reptiles are being discovered. Experts say there are many more undiscovered species out there.

Herpetologists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) alone have found over 16 new species of snakes, frogs and lizards this year, some named after kung-fu master Jackie Chan and dragons from The Hobbit and Game of Thrones. They said that further pressure on the ghats could eradicate species not yet been found.

"While the idea of tropical rainforests teeming with diversity has typically evoked images of the Amazon or Borneo, a spate of new species discoveries in the Western Ghats in recent years has established the region as one of the leading centres of global biodiversity," said Professor Kartik Shanker whose lab at IISc’s Centre for Ecological Studies (CES) has been responsible for the discovery of the new species.

While many new species have been identified in the last two decades, he said systematic studies would reveal even more. Noted ecologist Professor Madhav Gadgil added that from an economic point of view, the loss of undiscovered species also eliminates whatever unique bioactive molecules they may possess. “For example, the webs of some species of spiders are known to have remarkable strength,” he said.

Vulnerable habitats

For the CES researchers who identified 12 new species of geckos in the ghats this year, the study also highlighted the fragility of their habitats. Most of the geckos were found in localised places vulnerable to damage through developmental activities. Two species were found at Babunagari in Chikkamagaluru and the Sharavathi valley, plus five each in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"The loss of such habitats could be destroying species we know nothing about," said lead researcher Saunak Pal, who is now with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

Cnemaspis jackieii, one of the new species in Kerala, was named after Jackie Chan because of its high agility, jumping from rock to rock. “It was very difficult to catch. Its acrobatic abilities are reminiscent of Jackie Chan from the 1980s,” Pal said.

Another gecko was named Cnemaspis smaug after the villainous dragon of J R R Tolkien's 1937 novel, The Hobbit. This species was found within the rock crevices in Kerala’s cardamom hills. “Additionally, like dragons, the body of this gecko is armoured with large conical scales,” Pal said.

In Karnataka, another gecko was christened Cnemaspis balerion because it is dark in colour and resembles a dragon portrayed in Game of Thrones.

