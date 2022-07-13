India’s traditional education system has power to integrate, says Bhagwat

India’s traditional education system has the power to integrate, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said here on Wednesday. He was delivering a speech during the first convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Muddenahalli in the taluk.

“Separation of everything by science has led to conflicts. India’s traditional education system is capable of connecting the dots for coordination. Connecting mind, body and intellect is the core element of India’s traditional education system. Man can uplift himself by observing religion. Working for the progress of society means working for humanity,” he said.

He said that continuous efforts would pay off and human beings should understand the significance of work and the meaning of life for a purposeful life. Scientist R Chidambaram, ISRO former chairman K Kasturirangan, cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, musician M Venkatesh Kumar, environmentalist Purnima Devi Barman and Dr C Srinivas, who is providing free medical services, were presented honorary doctorate degrees.