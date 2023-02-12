India to get Lockheed Martin's heavy maintenance centre

US defence major Lockheed Martin will launch a Heavy Maintenance Repair Center in India. This will be the first of its kind in Asia and the third in the world after the US and Canada. This will be specifically designed for the maintenance and repair of the C-130J ecosystem across the globe.

In a media roundtable on Sunday, William Blair, Vice President and Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin India Pvt Ltd, said that the company was in talks with ISRO and space startups in India for expanding into the space domain including satellites, sensors, ground stations and mission solutions.

At Aero India, the company will showcase its F-21 fighter aircraft, C-130J transport aircraft, MH-60R “Romeo” multi-mission helicopter, JAVELIN Weapon System, and S-92 multi-role helicopter among others.

The prime attraction at the Lockheed Martin booth will be the F-21 fighter aircraft cockpit demonstrator that will be available for defence and aerospace customers and partners to “fly” the jet for themselves, experiencing its unmatched performance.

Read | Lockheed Martin to display F-21 jet, other platforms at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin has been pitching its F-21 aircraft as the ideal aircraft for the Indian Air Force’s hunt for 114 combat jets.

Introducing the F-21, Mike Kelley, vice president of India Aeronautics, Strategy and Business Development, said the single-engine F-21 jet would have the most optimal life cycle cost, lower by 30%, and lower carbon footprint compared to the closest twin-engine competitors for the Indian Air Force, besides ensuring the longest service life of 12,000 flight hours.

The F-21 will complement India’s Tejas and Rafale in playing a critical operational role for the Indian Air Force, the company said.

The fighter wings to be exhibited are manufactured by Lockheed Martin Aerostructures (TLMAL), a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) and Lockheed Martin, which is also the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on the all-new Super Hercules aircraft with over 190 deliveries. The fighter wings are made with 74% indigenisation, integrating over 70 Indian suppliers.