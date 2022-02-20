Indian Air Force rescues trekker trapped at Nandi Hill

Indian Air Force rescues trekker trapped at Nandi Hill

According to the police, Nishank parked his bike near checkpost as the entry of visitors to the Hill top is banned on Sundays

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Feb 20 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 01:49 ist
Nishank (19), a first year Computer Science student from New Delhi, was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

A 19-year-old PES University student was rescued by the Indian Air Force personnel after he slipped and fell down while trekking on Nandi Hill in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday.

Nishank (19), a first-year Computer Science student from New Delhi, was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. He is undergoing treatment for minor injuries.

According to the police, Nishank parked his bike near a checkpost as the entry of visitors to the Hilltop is banned on Sundays. He began trekking to the peak from Brahmagiri Hill. He slipped while trekking, fell down 250 feet, and was trapped between rocks. However, he managed to hold on.

Nishank called up his parents in New Delhi from his mobile phone who sought the help of the Chikkaballlapur district administration.

The Indian Air Force personnel from Yelahanka in Bengaluru rushed to the spot. Assisted by the State and National Disaster Management team members and the police, they rescued him using a helicopter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Nandi Hills
Indian Armed Forces
IAF

Related videos

What's Brewing

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

 