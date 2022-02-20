Indian Air Force rescues trekker trapped at Nandi Hill

A 19-year-old PES University student was rescued by the Indian Air Force personnel after he slipped and fell down while trekking on Nandi Hill in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday.

Nishank (19), a first-year Computer Science student from New Delhi, was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. He is undergoing treatment for minor injuries.

According to the police, Nishank parked his bike near a checkpost as the entry of visitors to the Hilltop is banned on Sundays. He began trekking to the peak from Brahmagiri Hill. He slipped while trekking, fell down 250 feet, and was trapped between rocks. However, he managed to hold on.

Nishank called up his parents in New Delhi from his mobile phone who sought the help of the Chikkaballlapur district administration.

The Indian Air Force personnel from Yelahanka in Bengaluru rushed to the spot. Assisted by the State and National Disaster Management team members and the police, they rescued him using a helicopter.

