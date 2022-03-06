Indian govt, embassy did all they could in war-hit Ukraine: Student

Chitra Samshi, one of the third-year medical students who returned home from war-hit Ukraine, said the Indian embassy in Ukraine and Poland did everything they could in a war-affected country for the safe passage of the stranded students.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport, before heading to her village Yeraguppi, on Sunday she said the situation was very tense and there was constant bombing and firing taking place in Kharkiv.

“Due to war, venturing out or coming into the city was almost impossible,” she said and added that for the first three days of war they got food at the bunker set up by the University, where she was studying. However, in the latter days, it became very difficult to get food even once a day. There was also water scarcity,” she said.

“We (around 30 students) had all prepared to leave the bunker on March 1. However, we had to abort the plan after receiving the news of the killing of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar. He was staying just one-and-half kilometer away from our bunker,” she said. She added that the incident had skaken them all.

"The Indian embassy in Ukraine gave us proper guidance and that helped us reach the Poland border after two hours of walk".

She said neither her group did not face any hostility from the Ukrainian citizens nor was anyone held hostage by the host country. “Holding the Indian national flag we walked to Poland without many difficulties,” she said.

Chitra said apart from India, not many countries had made any efforts to evacuate their citizens. “Majority of the foreign students in Ukraine were Indians and our embassy officials were in touch with one or the other student in that bunker,” she said and added that once they reached Poland, the Indian embassy there made us feel at home and provided all the required medication and food.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who arrived at Hubballi in the same flight that brought Chitra back home, said Chitra’s return has instilled hope among other parents that their wards will also return home safe. The Indian government is making all-out efforts in this regard, he said.

