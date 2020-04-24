India's longest aqueduct thrown open in Vijayapura dist

A 14.73-km long aqueduct (an elevated canal with a road on top) of Tidagundi Branch Canal, the longest and the tallest structure in the country, is thrown open to public on Friday.

The Tidagundi viaduct, a part of Mulawadi Lift Irrigation under Upper Krishna Phase III project, was constructed at a cost of Rs 280.26 crore.

The elevated canal with road atop stands on over 400 giant pillars at the height of 30 metres from Bhuranpur godown to Bhuthnal. The aqueduct will irrigate 63,190 acres of land in its catchment in 29 villages of Vijayapura and Indi taluks. The canal is expected to fill 25 lakes and ponds in the region.

The project was completed in just two years using precast concrete structures with pre-tensioned tendons. Also, it did not face the land acquisition hassles as the land required for the project was

minimal.

Babaleshwar MLA M B Patil, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Nagthan MLA Devanand Chauhan inaugurated the viaduct by offering Baagina to the canal at its source at Buranpur.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal addressing the gathering at the inaugural function, said, “Tidagundi viaduct is a model for the country. This elevated canal has taken Krishna to the border of the state. The credit for this engineering marvel should go to M B Patil.”