Indo-American Press Club award for Dr Prabhakar Kore

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 23 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 23:39 ist
Dr Prabhakar Kore (C). Credit: DH File Photo

The chairman of KLE Society Dr Prabhakar Kore has been honoured with a Life Time Achievement Award by the prestigious Indo American Press Club USA. The award was conferred on May 21 in New York.

This award is in recognition of Dr Kore’s contributions to society and nation-building activities by providing affordable education and health care in north Karnataka and Maharashtra, especially in the rural areas. 

The event was organized by the Press Club of USA at the Indian consulate in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General, Consulate General of India, New York, presented the award.

Former Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio and Pam Kwatra, Indian Entrepreneur and Member, New York City's Economic Development Council, graced the occasion.
Ravishankar Bhooplapur President of Xavier University, Padma Shri Dr Dattatreyudu Nori, renowned oncologist and Kamlesh Mehta, Chairman of Indo American Press club were present.

Karnataka
prabhakar kore

