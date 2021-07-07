Industrial clusters will be established in Kalyana Karnataka: Jagadish Shettar

Industrialists will be invited by establishing industrial clusters in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he stated that there are a "galaxy" of industries surrounding Bengaluru. It has been proposed to establish industries in tier-II and tier-III cities in the new industrial policy. As Kalaburagi airport has been commissioned, more number of industries will arrive in the coming years, he said.

Toys cluster is being established in Koppal district with the investment ranging from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. About 10,000 jobs are likely to be generated there. In Kadechur Industrial Area spreading 3,000 acres in Yadgir district, around 1,000 acres of land will be utilised for establishing pharmaceutical units, Shettar said.

"After I took charge as industries minister, permission has been given to establish 62 industries in Kadechur industrial area and around Rs 2,531 crore will be invested," Shetter said.

To boost industrial sector, which was hit hard by Covid-19, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs three lakh crore package and loan installments of the industries were put off. The State government has also waived off electricity bills of small, micro and medium industries for three months, he added.

'CM chair not vacant'

Meanwhilel, Jagadish Shettar said the chief minister's chair is not vacant in the state. Repeated remarks over change of leadership by the party MLAs will have a bearing on the day-to-day administration of the government, he opined.