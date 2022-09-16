Industrial township at KGF soon: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the Legislative Assembly that an integrated industrial township will be established at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

He said this in response to demands by KGF MLA Roopakala M during the Question Hour to set up an industrial area on the land reclaimed from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

The KGF MLA had earlier noted that the process of reclaiming the land from the Revenue Department to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has had little progress over the last three years.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that KIADB had written to the Revenue Department to hand over the land 18 months ago. However, the process is yet to be completed, Nirani said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai intervened and assured the MLA that the Industries Department will take control of the land at the earliest.

“We will make a comprehensive integrated industrial township (in that land),” he said.