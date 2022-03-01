Industry, trade bodies seek many sops

Industry and trade representatives on Saturday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to allocate adequate funds in the 2022-23 budget for infrastructure in industrial layouts, promotion of exports and incentives for electric vehicles.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) office-bearers, who participated in a pre-budget meeting with Bommai recently, sought basic infrastructure in the industrial areas and estates developed by KIADB and KSSIDC.

They also asked for a Cabinet sub-committee to rationalise property taxes levied on industrial units. Further, the body asked Bommai to conduct a census to understand the status of labourers.

The government was asked to waive off registration fees and road tax on electric vehicles along with incentives up to Rs 30,000 per vehicle.

The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) demanded soft loans from the Karnataka State Financial Corporation at 4% for MSMEs and startups.

KASSIA also asked for Rs 1,000 crore to fill the subsidy gap in the KSFC loans. The small scale industries body urged Bommai to allocate Rs 500 crore to rehabilitate sick MSMEs.

